HCEP Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

HCEP Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,499 shares during the period. Futu makes up 4.6% of HCEP Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HCEP Management Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $21,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 14.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CLSA raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.

Shares of FUTU opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $81.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

