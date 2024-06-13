NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by HCEP Management Ltd

HCEP Management Ltd lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. NetEase comprises approximately 1.0% of HCEP Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HCEP Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,307,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 789,499 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,354,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,532,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 451.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,647,000 after buying an additional 418,677 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NetEase

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.