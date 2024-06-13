HCEP Management Ltd Purchases 250,000 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

HCEP Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. PDD makes up approximately 15.3% of HCEP Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HCEP Management Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $73,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PDD in the third quarter worth $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.40 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

