Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,926,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 297,603 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 247,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 162,886 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,690,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,136,000 after buying an additional 1,010,841 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,748,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

HR opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.