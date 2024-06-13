Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,789,000 after acquiring an additional 493,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,352,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

