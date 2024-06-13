Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Sarah Adam-Gedge Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Adam-Gedge bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.75 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of A$53,750.00 ($35,596.03).

Codan Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96.

Get Codan alerts:

Codan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.