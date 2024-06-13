James M. Jenkins Purchases 2,085 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) CEO James M. Jenkins bought 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,957.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

LAKE opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $164.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.50. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAKE. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

