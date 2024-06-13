RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames Sells 18,597 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,173,098.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,471.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.83 and a beta of 1.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on RDNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.