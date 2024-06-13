Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 4.2% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 27.68% of Occidental Petroleum worth $14,552,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $4,262,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 118,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,261,633 shares of company stock worth $195,475,671. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

OXY opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

