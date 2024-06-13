Richard W. Fisher Sells 1,400 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.7 %
NYSE THC opened at $140.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $142.35.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on THC. Baird R W raised shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.41.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
