Richard W. Fisher Sells 1,400 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE THC opened at $140.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $142.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 83,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,772,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 637,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 262,600 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THC. Baird R W raised shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.41.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

