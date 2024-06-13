Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Eric Cox Sells 8,536 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dropbox Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,453,000 after buying an additional 1,799,030 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Dropbox by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dropbox by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,397,000 after purchasing an additional 790,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $19,361,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Dropbox by 7,701.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
