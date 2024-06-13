Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total transaction of C$169,000.00.

Robert Andres Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 9th, Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at C$229.14 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$174.74 and a 12-month high of C$234.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$226.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$216.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.888 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$193.10.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

