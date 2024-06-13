Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total transaction of C$169,000.00.

Robert Andres Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Waste Connections alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at C$229.14 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$174.74 and a 12-month high of C$234.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$226.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$216.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.888 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$193.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.