Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Buys 13,908 Shares

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 13,908 shares of Steel Connect stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $162,167.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,101,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 7,434 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $83,706.84.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 1,323 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $13,891.50.

On Friday, April 26th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 47,013 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $564,156.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 156,313 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,875,756.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 701,246 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $6,893,248.18.

On Friday, April 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 6 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $56.10.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 18,605 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $166,142.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Steel Connect, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18.

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 53.00% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect during the first quarter worth $2,991,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 2,017,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Steel Connect by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

