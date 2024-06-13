Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Insider Calin Popa Sells 23,223 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of MULN stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $324.90.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
