Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Alfred Moufarrige Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.04 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of A$101,000.00 ($66,887.42).

Alfred Moufarrige also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Alfred Moufarrige acquired 11,868 shares of Servcorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.08 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of A$48,445.18 ($32,082.90).

Servcorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.70.

About Servcorp

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.

