Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Robert B. Engel Sells 5,928 Shares

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 91,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

