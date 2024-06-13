Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Insider Curtis A. Loveland Sells 4,000 Shares

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 2.10. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.01 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCKY

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth $517,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 59.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.