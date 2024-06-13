DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider James P. Shaughnessy Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 147.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 77.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.