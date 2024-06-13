Insider Buying: Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Director Buys 7,434 Shares of Stock

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $83,706.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,087,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,646.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 13,908 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $162,167.28.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 1,323 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $13,891.50.

On Friday, April 26th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 47,013 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $564,156.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 156,313 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,875,756.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 701,246 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $6,893,248.18.

On Friday, April 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 6 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56.10.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 18,605 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $166,142.65.

Steel Connect Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:STCN opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Steel Connect

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 53.00% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect in the first quarter worth about $2,991,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 2,017,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Connect by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Steel Connect by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

