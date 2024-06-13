Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Michael A. Bieber Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $103,422.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,121.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Willdan Group stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLDN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.