Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) VP Carlos Quinones Buys 4,000 Shares

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) VP Carlos Quinones bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,694.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orion Stock Up 0.2 %

OEC stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.38 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Orion’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 21.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Orion by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Orion by 15.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 70,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

