Bain Capital Public Equity LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bain Capital Public Equity LP grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 4.7% of Bain Capital Public Equity LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,338,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

WDAY stock opened at $210.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.10 and a 200-day moving average of $267.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,067,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,245,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,042 shares of company stock worth $133,424,815 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

