Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $2,010.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,495.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $795.09 and a 12-month high of $1,505.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,344.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,242.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

