abrdn’s (ABDN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($1.97) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn stock opened at GBX 146.55 ($1.87) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.79. abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 134.60 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.25, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

Get abrdn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other abrdn news, insider Stephen Bird sold 29,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £42,218.22 ($53,760.63). In related news, insider Stephen Bird sold 29,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.80), for a total value of £42,218.22 ($53,760.63). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint sold 36,500 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.78), for a total value of £51,100 ($65,070.67). 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

