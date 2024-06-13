Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $1,850.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,658.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.27.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,495.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,344.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $693.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $795.09 and a 1 year high of $1,505.80.

Shares of Broadcom are set to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.