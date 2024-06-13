Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.070-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.9 %

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $63.46 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.