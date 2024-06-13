John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -48.61%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

About John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

