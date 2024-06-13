BHZ Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 27.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul C. Robinson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $39,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,333.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 2,500 shares of company stock worth $97,815 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C&F Financial Price Performance

C&F Financial stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. C&F Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

C&F Financial Profile

(Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.