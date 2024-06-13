BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 30,106 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,106 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilltop by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after acquiring an additional 806,091 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $5,672,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Hilltop by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 81,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $285.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

