Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Decreases By 40.1%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 272,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

AMSF stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $812.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $56.54.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

