Short Interest in Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Grows By 89.8%

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMID opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $55.28 million, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.28.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

