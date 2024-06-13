Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $63.31 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRM. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,351 shares of company stock worth $444,570. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,277,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $14,285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 130,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $65,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

