Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Update

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKYA shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Akoya Biosciences Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $111.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,383.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $67,950. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 245,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

