Short Interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Grows By 171.4%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akanda Price Performance

AKAN opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Akanda has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Get Akanda alerts:

About Akanda

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.