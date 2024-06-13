Short Interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Grows By 171.4%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Akanda Price Performance
AKAN opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Akanda has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.
About Akanda
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akanda
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.