MBG (OTCMKTS:MBGH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

MBG Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. MBG shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.
MBG Trading Up 66.7 %
About MBG
MBG Holdings Inc provides IT and network lifecycle solutions from deployment to decommissioning. The company was formerly known as American Metals Recovery and Recycling Inc The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. MBG Holdings Inc operates as a subsidiary of Multiband Global Resources, LLC.
