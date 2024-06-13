Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.00

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.00 and traded as low as $38.03. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 11,958 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PFIS. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $268.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 46.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

