The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Lifted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Mosaic stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

