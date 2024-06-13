Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 25.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1,166.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of M stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.00 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Read Our Latest Report on M

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.