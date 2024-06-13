Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381,764 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after buying an additional 395,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

