Bridgefront Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $1,039.52 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $910.17 and a 200 day moving average of $834.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $34,389,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

