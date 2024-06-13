Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,023 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,023 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $146.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.26. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

