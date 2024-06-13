Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,729 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 1.5 %

FedEx stock opened at $248.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $222.01 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.78 and its 200-day moving average is $256.47. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.