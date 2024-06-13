Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 152,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,565.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,579. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of Z opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 1.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

