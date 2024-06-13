Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 3,444 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.16.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $140.75 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,446 shares of company stock worth $43,536,203 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.