Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,829 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 45.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGP opened at $167.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $174.44. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

