Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BEP opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,041,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 68,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,107,000 after acquiring an additional 117,246 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

