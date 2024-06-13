Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

Element Solutions Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $44,527,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 979,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

