AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGCO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.83.

Get AGCO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3,115.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after acquiring an additional 784,617 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 7,297.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,769,000 after acquiring an additional 713,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,733,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $38,690,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.