Centene (NYSE:CNC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.93.

NYSE CNC opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Centene by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 258,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 145,217 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

