Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 4,674 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 451,710 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 225,351 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,888,000 after buying an additional 91,075 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

Read Our Latest Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.